Home

Education

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date: IIT Madras to Close Application Form Today; Check Admit Card Schedule

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date: IIT Madras to Close Application Form Today; Check Admit Card Schedule

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras, the Organizing Institute for JAM 2024, will close the registration process for the Joint Admission test for Masters

IIT JAM 2024 Official Website Launched; Registration Dates, Information Bulletin Out at jam.iitm.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras, the Organizing Institute for JAM 2024, will close the registration process for the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 today, October 13, 2023. Interested applicants who have not filled up the IIT JAM application form 2024 can do so within the stipulated time by visiting the official website – https://jam.iitm.ac.in/.

Trending Now

The Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) has been established as a benchmark for undergraduate-level science education in the country from last two decades. The objective of JAM is to provide admissions to Postgraduate Degree Programmes and to consolidate Science as a career option for students across the country.

You may like to read

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date: IIT Madras JAM Application Form

Name of the event and check important dates here

JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) Website Opens September 05, 2023 (Tuesday) Last Date for Online Registration/Application Submission October 13, 2023 (Friday) Availability of JAM Admit Cards on the Online Application Portal

(for Download and Printing) January 08, 2024 (Monday) Date of Examination February 11, 2024 (Sunday) Announcement of the Results March 22, 2024 (Friday) Availability of Scorecards for download April 02, 2024 (Tuesday) Portal for Admission Opens April 10, 2024 (Wednesday)

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card Release Date

An admit card bearing the candidates’ name, registration number, photograph, signature, and name(s) and code(s) of the test paper(s) applied, along with the name and address of the test centre allotted will be available for download from JOAPS from January 8, 2024, until the examination date.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES