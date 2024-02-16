Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet Out For joaps.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link, Result Date

IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet Out For joaps.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link, Result Date

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has released the JAM 2024 response sheet today, February 16, 2024. Candidates can download the IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet by visiting the official website a

Updated: February 16, 2024 1:17 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet Out For joaps.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link, Result Date

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has released the JAM 2024 response sheet today, February 16, 2024. Candidates can download the IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet by visiting the official website at https://joaps.iitm.ac.in/. Candidates can access their JAM 2024 Examination responses on the JOAPS portal.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.