By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet Out For joaps.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link, Result Date
Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has released the JAM 2024 response sheet today, February 16, 2024. Candidates can download the IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet by visiting the official website a
Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has released the JAM 2024 response sheet today, February 16, 2024. Candidates can download the IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet by visiting the official website at https://joaps.iitm.ac.in/. Candidates can access their JAM 2024 Examination responses on the JOAPS portal.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.