IIT JAM 2026 admit card not releasing today; Revised schedule for hall tickets awaited

IIT Bombay has postponed the release of JAM 2026 admit cards originally due on January 5. While the exam date remains February 15, a revised hall ticket schedule is expected soon.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the organizing institute for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026, has officially postponed the release of the JAM 2026 admit cards. Originally scheduled to be available for download on January 5, 2026, the hall tickets will now be released on a revised date, which is expected to be announced shortly on the official website.

The Official Announcement

According to the latest notification on the official portal, the release date has been pushed back due to administrative reasons. Candidates who have successfully registered for the national-level entrance exam are advised to keep a close watch on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal for the updated schedule.

While the delay has caused some anxiety among aspirants, the institute has clarified that the main examination date remains unchanged. JAM 2026 is set to take place on February 15, 2026, in two shifts across various test centers in the country.

How to Download the Admit Card Once Released?

Once the link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to secure their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the link for “JAM 2026 Admit Card” on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, including the Enrollment ID/Email ID and password used during registration.

Solve the arithmetic expression (Captcha) and click on submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen; download the PDF and take a color printout for the exam day.

Crucial Exam Day Details

The JAM 2026 admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. It will contain vital information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, allotted exam center address, and the specific time for the shift.

Candidates must also carry a valid original photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, or PAN Card) along with the admit card. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Upcoming Milestones

Following the examination on February 15, the results for JAM 2026 are tentatively scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. The scorecards will be used for admission to over 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programs, including M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-M.Tech. dual degree courses at various IITs and IISc Bengaluru.

For any discrepancies found on the admit card, candidates are urged to contact the IIT Bombay help desk immediately between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

