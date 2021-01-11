IIT JAM Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 – the entrance exam for admission to masters’ programmes across IITs, IISc, IISERs and other eminent institutes will be released today, on January 11, 2021. The candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in. The link to download the IIT JAM 2021 admit card will be available on the portal.

To download the IIT JAM2021 admit card students are required to enter the enrollment ID and password in the JOAPS admit card link provided. Candidates can also download the IIT JAM 2021 admit card through the direct link to be provided below.

Direct Link to Download IIT JAM 2021Admit Card

Mock Test Links Activated

According to the initial timeline listed in the original exam notification, IIT JAM 2021 admit cards were scheduled to be released on 5th January, but were delayed until 11th January 2021 due to some reason. Now, today the hall tickets will be released for the IIT JAM 2021 PG Entrance Exam which is scheduled to be held on 14th February 2021. Earlier in the month, IISc released or activated the JAM 2021 Mock Test links on the official website as well. Candidates who are due to appear for the examination are advised to go through the mock tests to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and the difficulty level of the examination.

How to Download IIT JAM Admit Card 2021 online?

Keeping in mind the current situation and the convenience factor of the students, IISc Bengaluru will be publishing the JAM 2021 Entrance Exam Hall Tickets online on its official website. The IIT JAM 2021 admit cards can be downloaded easily by the candidates, by following the detailed downloading instructions listed below:

Step 1: Visit official exam portal i.e. jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Link for JOAPS Portal from the home page

Step 3: Log onto the portal using your registered credentials

Step 4: Your IIT JAM Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket in PDF format and save it on your device

Step 6: Take printout of the admit card for future reference