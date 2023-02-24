Home

Education

IIT JAM Answer Key Challenge Begins At jam.iitg.ac.in; Check Steps to Raise Objection Here

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: The last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key is February 26, 2023.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 released on jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023. Now, the Institute has activated the IIT JAM 2023 answer key challenge window. All those candidates who have appeared for the national level examination can submit grievances against the IIT JAM provisional answer key 2023 by visiting the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

The final answer key and result will be prepared based on the representations submitted by students against the preliminary answer key. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key is February 26, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

IIT JAM Official Website

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: Check Important Dates Here

Submission of challenges on Answer Keys: Feb 24 (Friday) – Feb 26 (Sunday)

Declaration of JAM 2023 Results: March 22, 2023 (Wednesday)

Online Application for Admission: April 11 – April 25, 2023 How to Raise Objections Against IIT JAM Answer Key 2023? Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

Visit the JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Now, Select the link to raise challenges.

Select the question ID. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). Raise objections if any.

Once you have uploaded the appropriate representation in support of your answer, pay the IIT JAM answer key challenge fee. Now submit objections.

After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati conducted the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12, 2023. Meanwhile, JAM Result 2023 will be declared on March 22, 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.