IIT JAM Answer Key Expected Soon; Know How to Check Result at jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM Answer Key: Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023 scores likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

IIT JAM 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati successfully conducted the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12, 2023. Now, the exams have concluded, the Institute will release the IIT JAM Answer Key, Question Papers, and Result on the official website. According to the information bulletin, IIT JAM Result 2023 will be declared on March 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Prior to the result, the Institute will publish the IIT JAM provisional answer key. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. The final answer key and result will be prepared based on the representations submitted by students against the preliminary answer key.

JAM 2023 Examination was conducted in seven subjects, also referred to as Test Papers; Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2023 are eligible to apply for admission to over 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023-24. No additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 EXAM: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Name of the Events Check Important Dates Here IIT JAM Question Papers To be notified IIT JAM Answer Key To be notified IIT JAM Result March 22, 2023

How to Download IIT JAM Result 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the result. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIT JAM 2023 Result.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your IIT JAM Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAM 2023 Scores will be used for direct admission to over 2000 seats for counselling through CCMN in NITs and other CFTIs. JAM 2023 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. For more details, check the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

