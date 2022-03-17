IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on Thursday released IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022. The candidates can now download the answer key through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in. The IIT Roorkee has conducted the examination on February 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.Also Read - IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key Released on jam.iitr.ac.in; Here's How to Download

Notably, the IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 has been released for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

The candidates must note that the IIT JAM Results 2022 will be declared by the Institute on March 22, 2022. Once the results are out, the candidates can check their score on the official website– jam.iitr.ac.in, using their login credentials.

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s How To Download