IIT JAM Registration From Sept 5; Check Schedule, How to Fill Application Form

IIT JAM 2023 Application: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras, the exam organizing body, will release the Joint Admission Test for Masters application(JAM) application form 2023 on Septembe

IIT JAM 2023 Application: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras, the exam organizing body, will release the Joint Admission Test for Masters application(JAM) application form 2023 on September 5. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://jam.iitm.ac.in/. Going by the reports, IIT JAM 2023 Registration process will conclude by October 13, 2023.

The Application Form in the admission portal will be pre-filled with (i) name, (ii) category, (iii) date of birth, (iv) parent’s/guardian’s name, (v) mobile number, (vi) email id, (vii) photograph, and (viii) signature using the information provided during the application process for JAM Examination (or, corrected subsequent to the exam). The candidates are requested to verify the details on the candidate portal (https://joaps.iitg.ac.in) before the start of the admission process and contact the Organizing Institute, in case of any discrepancy.

How to Fill IIT JAM 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website and find the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the necessary details.

Login again into your account by entering the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form. Upload all the necessary documents.

Upload only good quality (not blurred) recent photograph. The minimum pixel size of the JPEG/JPG image should be 240 × 320. The file size of the image should be in the range of 20 KB to 200 KB.

The face should occupy at least 50% of the area of the photograph with a full-face view looking into the camera directly.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

