IIT JAM Response Sheet 2023 Released on jam.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Here

The IIT JAM 2023 Exam was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati on February 12, 2023.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) released the IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheets on Monday. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now download the response sheet from the official website i.e. jam.iitg.ac.in.

The candidates must also note that the answer key is expected to be released anytime soon. The answer keys will also be released on the official website. The IIT JAM Result 2023 Date has already been announced. It is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheet: How to download?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the response sheet.

Go to the official website – jam.iitg.ac.in

Click on the JOAPS 2023 Candidate Portal

Click on login and enter all the details

Download the response and keep a copy for future purpose

IIT JAM 2023 Exam: Key Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has released the IIT JAM 2023 Response Sheets

The exam was conducted for 7 papers – Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM Answer Key would be released in due course of time and candidates would be allowed to raise objections, if any, after submitting a fee for the objection raised.

The admissions would begin from April 11, 2023 and conducted up to April 25, 2023.

