IIT JAM Scorecard 2023 Expected Soon at jam.iitg.ac.in; Check Tie-Breaking Rule, Other Details Here

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard Date And Time: Once the scorecard is out, candidates can download the IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard by visiting the official website of the Institute at jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard Date And Time: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the scorecard for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) anytime soon. The Institute conducted the JAM examination on February 12, 2023. Once the scorecard is out, candidates can download the IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard by visiting the official website of the Institute at jam.iitg.ac.in. For each Test Paper, an All India Rank (AIR) will be assigned to all candidates based on their performance. JAM 2023 Scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form.

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard: Check Date And Time

As per the media reports, IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard is expected to release tomorrow, April 4, 2023. According to the information bulletin, IIT JAM Result 2023 was scheduled to be declared on March 22. “The JAM 2023 Scorecard (indicating the AIR(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2023 website from April 01, 2023 to July 31, 2023 for qualified candidates,” reads the information brochure. JAM 2023 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

How to Download IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard? A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) Guwahati at jam.iitg.ac.in.

) Guwahati at jam.iitg.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard.”

Enter the login details.

Your IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

All You Need to Know About Tie-Breaking Rule

The tie-breaking criterion for awarding the ranks to candidates scoring the same aggregate marks in a Test Paper will be as follows: Scores in the NAT section followed by the scores in the MSQ section will be used to break the tie. Candidates with higher score will be given better rank. Final tie-breaker will be the date of birth of the candidates. The older candidate gets a higher preference. If this criterion fails to break ties, the concerned candidates will be awarded the same rank.

For each Test Paper, an All India Merit list will be prepared based on AIR. The number of candidates included in the All India Merit List will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (GEN, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) in a given subject. These candidates (henceforth called Qualified Candidates) are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites for the latest updates.

