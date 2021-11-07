IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institue Of Technology(IIT) Jammu has issued a recruitment notification under which it will hire candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for various post from the official websites which is at iitjammu.ac.in.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway Invites Applications For Over 1600 Posts | Direct Link Available Here

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Name of the Post and the vacancies

Institute Engineer: 1 Post

Deputy Registrar: 1 Post

Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Registrar: 4 Posts

Institute Counsellor: 1 Post

Security Officer: 1 Post

Career Development Officer: 1 Post

Technical Officer: 2 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 1 Post

Junior Technical Officer: 1 Post

Fire and Safety Manager: 1 Post

Junior Superintendent: 2 Posts

Junior Technical Superintendent: 10 Posts

Caretaker cum Manager: 1 Post

Assistant Sports Officer: 2 Posts

Senior Laboratory Assistant: 3 Posts

Junior Library Information Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Assistant: 2 Posts

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Deputy Registrar: Master degree with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10 point scale and; (b) 5 years administrative experience as Assistant Registrar in Pay Matrix Level 10 (Pre-revised PB-3: GP 5400) or equivalent post in Government / Government Research Establishments / University / Statutory Organizations / Government Organization.

Career Development Officer: Master degree in Engineering/Technology/ Management / Business Administration with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10-point scale in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/Institute with at least 05 years experience in the HR department of Corporates/Training & Placement office of academic institutions at the leadership position.

Master degree in Engineering/Technology/ Management / Business Administration with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10-point scale in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/Institute with at least 05 years experience in the HR department of Corporates/Training & Placement office of academic institutions at the leadership position. Assistant Engineer: Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 55% marks or equivalent OR Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 55% marks or equivalent

Junior Technical Officer: BE/B Tech in Computer Science Engineering/Computer Engineering/Information Technology minimum 03 years of experience in the pay matrix of Level-6

Caretaker cum Manager – Degree in Hotel Management or equivalent with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10-point scale in qualifying degree from a recognized University / Institute with 05 years experience in hotels/hostels of Educational Institute / Guest Houses of Public Sector Undertaking / Government Organization etc

Assistant Sports Officer: Bachelor in Physical Education (B.Ph. Ed.) or its equivalent with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10-point scale from a recognized University/Institute and 03 years of relevant experience in any recognized Institution and should have represented University/ Institute at State/ National Level

Junior Library Information Assistant: Bachelor degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks and M.Lib.Sc/MLIS with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10-point scale from a recognized University/Institute

Bachelor degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks and M.Lib.Sc/MLIS with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10-point scale from a recognized University/Institute Junior Assistant: Master’s Degree in any discipline from recognized university with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of a 10-point scale. OR Bachelor Degree in any discipline from recognized university with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of a 10-point scale.

Note, to know more about the educational qualification and age criteria, a candidate must check the recruitment notification issued by the IIT Jammu. Here is the link available Click Here

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply

The deadline to apply for the posts in the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021 is November 26, 2021. A total of 36 posts will be filled 36 through the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates planning to apply for the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021 will have to pay a sum of Rs 1,000 for Group A, whereas Group B and C will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC/ST, PwD category, and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.