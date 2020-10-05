















JEE Advanced 2020 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has declared the JEE Advanced results on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared: With 100 Percentile, Chirag Falor Bags AIR- 1, Era Sarda Tops Among Girl Candidates | Full List of Toppers Here

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that was conducted in 222 cities on September 27 amid strict COVID-19 restrictions. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared at jeeadv.ac.in, Chirag Falor Bags AIR 1 | Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates appeared in Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam. According to the official schedule, the final JEE Advanced 2020 answer key will come with the results on the JEE Advanced official website. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020: Official Website Crashed, Scorecards Anytime Soon

In 2019, Kartikey Gupta from Maharashtra had secured the top position, while Himanshu Singh and Archit Bubna came second and third respectively.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.nic.in