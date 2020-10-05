Live Updates

  • 11:58 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2020: As per the reports, a total of 43,204 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Top 10 rank holders in JEE Advanced 2020


    AIR 1: Chirag Falor
    AIR 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy
    AIR 3: Vaibhav Raj
    AIR 4: R Muhender Raj
    AIR 5: Keshav Agarwal
    AIR 6: Hardik Rajpal
    AIR 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar
    AIR 8: Swayam Shashank Chube
    AIR 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal
    AIR 10: Dhvanit Beniwal
  • 11:16 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2020 Result: Era Sarda has topped among girls candidates. She has bagged 99.99 percentile and secured AIR 79th rank.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2020 Result: A total of five boys from Delhi have scored 100 percentile.

  • 11:08 AM IST
    JEE Advanced 2020 Result: Chirag Falor has secured All India Rank -1. He had appeared from IIT Bombay zone. He scored 352/396.
  • 11:06 AM IST

  • 11:05 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2020: Pokhriyal also said that plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn’t get their desired rank. “Students should remember that an exam cannot define them,” he added.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates qualified candidates of JEE Advanced exam

  • 11:03 AM IST

    IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020: IIT has declared the much-awaited JEE results on its official website jeeadv.ac.in

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that was conducted in 222 cities on September 27 amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that was conducted in 222 cities on September 27 amid strict COVID-19 restrictions. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared at jeeadv.ac.in, Chirag Falor Bags AIR 1 | Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates appeared in Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam. According to the official schedule, the final JEE Advanced 2020 answer key will come with the results on the JEE Advanced official website.

In 2019, Kartikey Gupta from Maharashtra had secured the top position, while Himanshu Singh and Archit Bubna came second and third respectively.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.