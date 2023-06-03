Home

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Day Guidelines – Check Dress Code, Reporting Time, List Of Barred Items

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 tomorrow, June 04, 2023. The examination will consist of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. Candidates are suggested to check and verify the details printed on the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card carefully. The Institute has also released a list of test day procedures in its information bulletin. In order to appear for IIT JEE Advanced 2023 smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the Institute. For the latest updates related to IIT JEE Advanced 2023, please go through this article.

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Exam Timing

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

PwD candidates having disabilities with at least 40% impairment as applicable, are eligible for one hour compensatory time for each paper (i.e. for these candidates the end time will be 13:00 IST for Paper 1 and 18:30 IST for Paper 2).

Date of Examination June 04, 2023 (Sunday) Paper 1 09:00 IST to 12:00 IST Paper 2 14:30 IST to 17:30 IST

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Reporting Timing

Candidates must report to the examination centres well in advance, and carry out the requisite formalities which will be mentioned in the admit card. Examination centres shall remain open from 07:00 AM.

List of Documents To Carry to the IIT JEE Advanced Exam Centre

Candidates MUST carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card and their valid original photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with the photograph) for the examination. Only candidates having valid admit cards and photo identity cards will be allowed to write the examination. The candidate’s identity will be verified at the examination centre by invigilators as well as IIT representatives. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt, the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the examination.

However, the IIT authorities, at their discretion, may provisionally permit the candidate to appear for the examination after completing certain formalities. No extra time will be allowed for completing the examination in lieu of the time taken for completing these formalities. In such cases where the candidate is permitted to provisionally appear for the examination, the decision of the Zonal Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 on the issue, shall be final. Only pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottles, a downloaded admit card, and an original photo identity card are allowed to be taken inside the examination hall.

IIT JEE Advanced 2023: Things barred at Exam Centre

Candidates will not be allowed to take the following items beyond the security check point on examination premises under any circumstances.

The following items will NOT be allowed inside the examination centre: smart/ digital/programmable/analog watches, mobile, phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands or any other electronic gadgets, any printed/blank/handwritten paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, eraser, geometry/pencil-boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens/Scanner, wallets, handbags, camera, goggles or similar such items.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, or for hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc., is not permitted.

Candidates are strongly advised to bring drinking water in a transparent bottle.

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Dress Code

Candidates are advised NOT to wear charm/taweez, items containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose pin, chain/necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, clothes with big buttons. They are also advised to wear open footwear like chappals and sandals.

The scribe will help the candidate only in reading the questions and/or keying in the answers as per the directions of the candidate. A scribe will NEITHER explain the questions NOR suggest any solutions.

