New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday released the admit card for the JEE Advanced on Monday. Candidates can download their hall ticket or admit card from the official jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, a total of 1,60,864 students have registered for the exam, which is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate courses across IITs and IISc. Those who qualify JEE Main are only eligible for the Advanced examinations.

The IIT-Delhi has taken several precautionary measures to conduct the test since it is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow these steps to download IIT JEE Advanced admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out

The result for the JEE-Mains was declared September 11. Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.