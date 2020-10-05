JEE Advanced Result 2020: Indian Institute of Technology has declared the much-awaited JEE Advanced Result 2020. Candidates can check their results online on the official website —jeeadv.ac.in. Chirag Falor has secured All India Rank -1. He had appeared from the IIT Bombay zone. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared: With 100 Percentile, Chirag Falor Bags AIR- 1, Era Sarda Tops Among Girl Candidates | Full List of Toppers Here

Apart from the result, the final keys have also been released. Those who will qualify the exam will be able to register for JoSAA counselling, the registration, for which will begin from October 6. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020: Official Website Crashed, Scorecards Anytime Soon

Direct Link JEE Advanced Result 2020 Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Result Decaled at jeeadv.ac.in, 43,204 Candidates Qualify The Examination | Key Points

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal has congratulated qualified candidates. “I congratulate all students of JEE Advanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the near future,” he tweeted.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.nic.in