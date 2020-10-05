JEE Advanced Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the much-awaited results of JEE Advanced 2020 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Delhi boy Chirag Falor has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 this year. In the JEE Main, Chirag had secured 12th rank with 100 percentile marks this year. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared at jeeadv.ac.in, Chirag Falor Bags AIR 1 | Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

With 99.99 percentile, Era Sarda has topped among girls candidates in Delhi. She has secured AIR 79th rank. Besides, four other Delhi boys —- Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal, and Tushar Sethi have scored 100 percentile.

"I have been preparing for the IIT entrance exams for four years and, therefore, wanted to appear for it. I can surely say that the IIT entrance is the toughest entrance exam. While the MIT assesses each individual based on their personalities and how much have they leveraged from the opportunities made available to them, the parameters for IIT admissions are entirely different. MIT needs a lengthy application process, including essays, details of one's personality and background, the IIT entrance requires a lengthy preparation to get through", Chirag had said in an interview to the Indian Express.

In 2019, Kartikey Gupta from Maharashtra had secured the top position, while Himanshu Singh and Archit Bubna came second and third respectively.

