Live Updates

  • 10:39 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2020: IIT- Delhi has announced the JEE Advanced Result 2020 on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2020: The IIT was scheduled to release the result by 10 am today. However, due to some glitches, the results have been delayed for some time.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2020: The official website of JEE Advanced 2020- https://jeeadv.ac.in is not loading. “The website, under maintenance, would be back shortly”, showed the website

  • 10:20 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2020: Nearly 1.6 lakh candidates eagerly waiting for the JEE Advanced result 2020.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Ahead of the declaration of JEE Advanced Result 2020, the official website– jeeadv.ac.in has been crashed. The JEE Advanced result 2020 will be announced and displayed soon on the official website. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared: With 100 Percentile, Chirag Falor Bags AIR- 1, Era Sarda Tops Among Girl Candidates | Full List of Toppers Here

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.

Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that was conducted in 222 cities on September 27 amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.