JEE Advanced Result 2020: Ahead of the declaration of JEE Advanced Result 2020, the official website– jeeadv.ac.in has been crashed. The JEE Advanced result 2020 will be announced and displayed soon on the official website.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’ Step 3: A new page will now open Step 4: Enter your credentials Step 5: Click on submit Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will be displayed on the screen Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.