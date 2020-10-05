JEE Advanced Result 2020: Ahead of the declaration of JEE Advanced Result 2020, the official website– jeeadv.ac.in has been crashed. The JEE Advanced result 2020 will be announced and displayed soon on the official website. Also Read - IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared: With 100 Percentile, Chirag Falor Bags AIR- 1, Era Sarda Tops Among Girl Candidates | Full List of Toppers Here
Steps to check results online:
Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’
Step 3: A new page will now open
Step 4: Enter your credentials
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.
Of the total registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 that was conducted in 222 cities on September 27 amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.