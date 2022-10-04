JEE Main Paper Leak 2021: A Delhi court has sent a Russian national to CBI custody for two days after he was arrested on Monday (October 3) on his arrival from Kazakhstan based on Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by CBI in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 paper leak case. As per news agency PTI report, the central agency had issued a ‘Look Out Circular’ against Mikhail Shargin, suspected to be the main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination, they said.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in. Read Here

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was alerted by the Bureau of Immigration when Shargin arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport here from Almaty, Kazakhstan, at 0120 hours, they said, adding that he was immediately detained by the CBI and was questioned in connection with the JEE manipulation case.

"During investigation, it came to light that some foreign nationals were involved in compromising many online examinations, including JEE (Mains), colluding with other accused in the instant case," a CBI spokesperson said. The investigation indicated that Shargin had allegedly tampered with the iLeon software, the platform on which the JEE (Main)-2021 examination was conducted, and also helped other accused in hacking the computer systems of suspect candidates during the examination, the officials added.

In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.

It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants’ question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).

(With Inputs From PTI)