New Delhi: IIT-JEE (IIT-Joint Entrance Exam) is set to go global, as the Indian government is planning to take conduct the engineering exam in 25 countries–from the US to Vietnam. IIT-JEE was held in Kuala Lumpur and Lagos last year. Now, the countries where the examinations will be conducted are– the US, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, China, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, among others.Also Read - JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 to be Declared Today: Here's How Students Can Check Score on jeeadv.ac.in

Earlier, with the cooperation of the Indian government, the IIT-JEE exams were held in 12 countries. Now, according to a report by news agency IANS, around 3,900 Under Graduate and 1,300 Postgraduate seats will be made available for the NRIs, Indians and foreign nationals studying abroad. These seats will be reserved in top-class engineering institutes in the country. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registration to Begin on Sept 11: Check Eligibility, List of Documents Needed And Other Details Here

According to the Union Education Ministry, under the Direct Admission of Student Abroad (DASA) scheme, these students will be provided admission to top-class institutes in the country. Foreign students will be able to get admission to the National Institute of Technology, National Institute of Information Technology, School of Planning and Architect and other technical institutions funded by the Central government. These include Triple IT and NIT, which are considered to be the best educational institutions of engineering. However, this system will not be applicable in IITs. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Registration For January Session Likely to be Delayed | Check Tentative Application & Exam Date Here

Despite the fact that IITs are excluded from DASA, still, a large number of engineering institutions are offering these seats. In the above-said institutions, 15 per cent of seats are reserved for NRIs and foreign students.

The union education ministry will welcome those international universities that in collaboration with India’s Higher educational institutions can offer various courses for students.

Taking this initiative, Indian Ambassadors to 63 countries across the world have been contacted. Some of those countries are– Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Spain, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Thailand, the UAE, Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Cyprus, Iceland and Turkey.

The Ministry said that the campaign will not only help Indian higher education institutions to establish cooperation with foreign educational institutions but also motivate foreign universities to send their students to Indian institutions. Under the Union government’s Institution of Eminence scheme, many universities have been given the status of Institute of Eminence.

According to former IIT Professor D.K. Sharma, every year, thousands of foreign nationals come to the country to take admission to Indian universities. However, the process of admission of foreign students to Indian institutions is still limited to only a few universities in the country. But now efforts are being made to give it a wider form. Definitely, its benefit will be seen.

Significantly, 13 different languages have been approved for important examinations like JEE. Students aspiring to do engineering can take examinations in their mother tongue under this facility.

This year, the JEE-Mains examination will be conducted in June and July in two phases. The first phase of JEE Mains exam is starting on June 20. JEE Advanced Test will be conducted for the students who are successful in JEE Mains. However, in many engineering colleges and technical educational institutions, admissions are provided on the basis of JEE Mains merit. In such cases, foreign and NRI students can also be admitted on the basis of JEE Mains exam.

(With IANS inputs)