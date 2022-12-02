At Rs 4 Crore, IIT Students at Kanpur, Bombay And Delhi Campuses Bag Record Salary Offer. Deets Inside

Trading firm Jane Street made an offer of about ₹4 crores, one of the highest ever, offer to an IIT-Kanpur student, reports said.

New Delhi: At a time when several tech companies are freezing recruitment and laying off employees in a bid to cut costs, IIT students from Delhi, Bombay and Kanpur campuses have set an example by bagging the highest salary package. An IIT Kanpur student has received an offer of a whopping Rs 4 crore, as the placement seasons kicked off at the premier varsities.

“Jane Street has offered one of our students about ₹4 crores,” said a placement team student member at IIT-Kanpur. Besides, 2 other students of IIT-Delhi and Bombay have also received the same salary offer from the world’s largest market-makers.

On the other hand, IIT Madras, Roorkee and Guwahati students have set new records as they have received international offers.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that tech companies are likely to make fewer offers this year, especially for software roles, as compared to those made last year owing to a slowdown in IT spending. Other companies that are expected to visit IITs for placements this year are Apple, Samsung, Google, Qualcomm, JP Morgan and McKinsey.

Earlier last year, the highest package of Rs 2.16 crore was offered by Uber. The main recruiters at IIT Madras Placements 2022 were Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase and Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey. ONGC and Centre for Development of Telematics from the Public sector also will take part in the recruitment drive.