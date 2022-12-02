Top Recommended Stories
At Rs 4 Crore, IIT Students at Kanpur, Bombay And Delhi Campuses Bag Record Salary Offer. Deets Inside
Trading firm Jane Street made an offer of about ₹4 crores, one of the highest ever, offer to an IIT-Kanpur student, reports said.
New Delhi: At a time when several tech companies are freezing recruitment and laying off employees in a bid to cut costs, IIT students from Delhi, Bombay and Kanpur campuses have set an example by bagging the highest salary package. An IIT Kanpur student has received an offer of a whopping Rs 4 crore, as the placement seasons kicked off at the premier varsities.
Also Read:
“Jane Street has offered one of our students about ₹4 crores,” said a placement team student member at IIT-Kanpur. Besides, 2 other students of IIT-Delhi and Bombay have also received the same salary offer from the world’s largest market-makers.
On the other hand, IIT Madras, Roorkee and Guwahati students have set new records as they have received international offers.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.