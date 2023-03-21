Home

Education

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Scorecard Out at gate.iitk.ac.in; Direct Link, Other Details Here

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Scorecard Out at gate.iitk.ac.in; Direct Link, Other Details Here

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Scorecard: In order to download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter their enrollment id and password.

GATE 2023 Result to be Declared on March 16

IIT GATE 2023 Scorecard: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the scorecard for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment cum entrance examination can check and download the IITK GATE Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Inorder to download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter their enrollment id and password. Candidates can download the GATE 2023 scorecard till May 31.

“GATE 2023 Scorecard can be downloaded from candidate appilication portal,” reads the official statement on the website. The GATE examination for engineering graduates was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in eight sessions. The GATE answer key was released on February 21, and candidates were allowed to raise their objections, if any, against the answer key till February 25.

You may like to read

GATE 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

GATE 2023 Examinations: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023

Candidate’s response available in the Application portal: February 15, 2023

Answer keys available on the Application portal: February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22, to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Scorecard – Direct Link

How to Check IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Scorecard?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Look for the designated result link or search for the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Scorecard.”

Log in with the GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the GATE 2023 Scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2023 Scorecard

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results. GATE 2023 Scorecards of the qualified candidates can be downloaded free of cost between 21st March 2023 to 31st May 2023 from the GATE 2023 website. It is highly recommended that a softcopy of the scorecard is safely stored by the candidate for all the future uses. For more details, visit the official website of GATE 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.