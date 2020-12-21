New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur on Monday introduced a new diploma programme in Geodesy, the science of measuring the Earth. The new programme has been approved by the institute’s Board of Governors and will be offered under the Department of Civil Engineering, in three core areas — Geodesy, Navigation and mapping, Remote sensing and GIS. Also Read - Forget IIT, JEE Topper Chirag Falor All Set to Study at United States' MIT, 'Settle There Only Champ'; Says Twitter

According to a report, the programme will be open to candidates from various backgrounds including civil engineering, computer science, information technology, electrical and electronics, mining, geoinformatics, physics, mathematics, Earth science, environmental science, geography, etc. Candidates who have qualified GATE can apply for the one-year diploma programme and will work as an additional skillsets for working professionals from government institutions, industry, faculty members, and researchers in academic institutions involved in teaching, research and development.

Speaking on the matter, the Director of IIT Kanpur, Abhay Karandikar said, "Geodesy is an area where well-qualified technical human resources, research activities, and geodetic infrastructure are required at the national level for the fast-developing infrastructure requirements in the country today. The National Center for Geodesy (NCG) has been established to enhance expertise in Geodesy and allied areas."

Dr Radhakrishnan, Chairman Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur said, “The D-IIT programs launched at IIT Kanpur will raise the national capability in Geodesy and Navigation & Mapping besides impelling advance data analytics into Remote Sensing and GIS.”