IIT Kanpur Launches 6 New Online PG Programmes; Check Last Date Of Application, Selection Process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has introduced 6 new online postgraduate (PG) programmes. Check the last date for registration, date for classes to begin and the selection process for the same..

IIT Kanpur

New Delhi: One of the most prestigious engineering institutes in the country, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has introduced a total of six new online programmes for postgraduate (PG) students. Candidates interested in applying for one of these six programmes, can now apply for the same by visiting the official website- emasters.iitk.ac.in. What are the programmes that have been introduced, what is the last date for application, when will the classes for these programmes begin and what is the selection process adopted by IIT Kanpur, read more to know it all..

IIT Kanpur Introduces New PG Programmes

As mentioned earlier, IIT Kanpur has introduced a total of six new postgraduate programmes that will function in online mode. Three of these online PG programmes will be run through the Department of Management Sciences. They are-

Data Science and Business Analytics Financial Technology and Management Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management

The other three are eMasters Degrees and have been launched by the Department of Economics. These programmes are-

Business Finance Financial Analysis Public Policy

IIT Kanpur New Online PG Programmes: Last Date To Apply, Selection Process

According to the official website, the registration for the above mentioned postgraduate programmes can be done till the end of this month; the last date for registration is October 31. Interested candidates can apply at emasters.iitk.ac.in. The classes are scheduled to begin in January 2024. In an official statement, IIT Kanpur said that the eMasters degree programmes are executive-friendly and can be pursued without pausing professional careers as they have flexibility in completion times ranging from one-three years.

Speaking of its selection process, IIT-K will not require GATE scores for application. The participants of these programmes will be able to take advantage of a credit transfer facility, allowing them to transfer up to 60 credits for further education at the institute. Students also get access to the IIT Kanpur Placement Cell, Incubation Cell and Alumni Network.

