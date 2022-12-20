IIT Kanpur Placement 2022-23: Over 1,100 Students Get Job Offers; Highest Domestic Package Of Rs 1.9 Crore

IIT Kanpur Placement 2022-23: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur completed the first phase of the placement session. About 1,128 students received job offers where over 250 companies, including over 35 startups, participated. The highest domestic salary offered was Rs 1.9 crore, IIT Kanpur said.

“Phase 1 has surely bolstered the confidence of the students. An appreciable number of offers came from various core industries and startups,” Raju Kumar Gupta, chairman of the students’ placement office at IIT Kanpur, said.

"We thank all the recruiters for their continued support and trust shown to the institute and students. The phase 1 has surely bolstered the confidence of the students. We have seen a paradigm shift in PPOs this year with an increase of 33 per cent than the previous year. An appreciable number of offers came from various core industries and startups too. We hope to continue this sprint for the remainder of the season as well," Raju Kumar Gupta said.

The top recruiters this season at IIT Kanpur are Rakuten Mobile, Oracle India Private Limited, American Express, Microsoft India, PwC, Intel, Qualcomm, EXL, CapitalOne, SAP Labs, J P Morgan & Chase, Reliance Industries Limited, Sprinklr, Texas Instruments, Axtria, Axis Bank, Eaton, Quadeye Securities, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Walmart Global Tech India, Airbus Group India, Wells Fargo, ICICI Lombard GIC LTD, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Legato Health Technologies and others.