IIT-K Professor Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Delivering Speech On a Health-Related Topic

Kanpur: The Dean of Students Welfare and Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Kanpur, Professor Sameer Khandekar passed away due to a cardiac arrest while giving a speech, ironically centered on a health-related subject, during an alumni gathering on the campus. “Take care of your health…”, were reportedly the final words of 53-year-old Khandekar, after which he collapsed on the stage. Soon, he was rushed to Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology, where he was declared “dead upon arrival”.

Cardiologist Dr Neeraj Kumar said by the time the patient was brought to the hospital, he had already passed away. “He died of cardiac arrest or cardiac block,” Cardiologist Dr Neeraj Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS. According to IIT-K sources, the professor was grappling with cardiac health issues since 2019, IANS report added. Taking to X(formally Twitter), IIT-K Director Prof S. Ganesh said that the institute was mourning “the loss of a humble soul”.

“With profound grief, we inform you of the sudden & untimely demise of our Beloved colleague Prof. Sameer Khandekar, Dean of Student Affairs & Prof, Dept of Mechanical Eng. We mourn the loss of a humble soul & pray that God gives his family & friends strength to bear this loss,” reads the post.

With profound grief, we inform you of the sudden & untimely demise of our Beloved colleague Prof. Sameer Khandekar, Dean of Student Affairs & Prof, Dept of Mechanical Eng. We mourn the loss of a humble soul & pray that God gives his family & friends strength to bear this loss. pic.twitter.com/EbPmEyG0D9 — Director_IITK (@Director_IITK) December 22, 2023

The professor is survived by his parents, wife Pradyanya, and a son. His body has been kept at the health centre of the institute and the last rites will take place after his son, who is studying at Cambridge University, arrives from the UK.

