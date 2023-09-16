Home

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 85 Jr Technician and other posts at iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Candidates willing to apply for the 85 posts in IIT Kanpur can visit the official website Nd apply before October 16.

The last date to apply for the offered posts is till October 16.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Online applications for Junior Technician and other posts have been invited by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Candidates willing to apply can go through the official website of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in and register for the same. However, candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the offered posts is till October 16. In addition to that, the IIT Kanpur recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 85 posts in the organisation.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Registrar: 1 post

Safety Officer: 1 post

Junior Technical Superintendent: 1 post

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts

Medical Officer: 2 posts

Junior Engineer: 3 posts

Senior Library Information Assistant: 3 posts

Junior Safety Officer: 4 posts

Hall Management Officer: 4 posts

Deputy Registrar: 5 posts

Junior Assistant (Library): 5 posts

Junior Assistant: 5 posts

Assistant Counselor: 6 posts

Assistant Registrar: 6 posts

Junior Technical Superintendent: 8 posts

Junior Superintendent: 11 posts

Junior Technician: 18 posts

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post of Registrar must be below the age of 57 years. For the post of Deputy Registrar, a candidate must be between the age cap of 21-50 years. While for Assistant Counselor, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Executive Engineer (Elec), Hall Management Officer, Medical Officer and Safety Officer posts, the age limit is 21-45 years.

Talking about Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer (Civil), Jr Technical Superintendent (Translation), Junior Safety Officer, Junior Superintendent, and Senior Library Information Assistant, the age limit is set to 21-35 years. Lastly, for Junior Assistant (Library), Junior Assistant and Junior Technician posts, candidates must be between 21-30 years of age.

To know more about educational qualification, selection process and other details, read the detailed Notification available here.

https://in.docworkspace.com/d/sILvm46QwkZaWqAY?sa=e1&st=0t

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 for Group A, whereas Person with Disabilities and Female candidates are exempted from payment of application fees for Group A.

Moreover, the application fees for Group B and C is Rs 700 for unreserved category candidates. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Disabilities and Female candidates will not have to pay the application fees.

For additional related details or queries, candidates are advised to check the official site of IIT Kanpur at www.iitk.ac.in.

