IIT Kharagpur’s Global Campus In Malaysia: What Do We Know So Far

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Kharagpur (IIT) Kharagpur will open its first international campus in Malaysia. IIT Kharagpur’s director VK Tewary confirmed the development and said the new global institute is aiming to be among the top 10 in the world. “IIT Kharagpur aims to become the world-wide benchmark in education excellence by establishing IIT Malaysia, which will be a major step for the institute to set its footprint in the international domain,” Tewary said.

IIT Kharagpur To Open International Campus In Malaysia – Top Points

No date has been confirmed as to when the first global campus of IIT Kharagpur in Malaysia will be opened. However, an IIT Kharagpur official told Times of India that the new campus may be opened by September 2023.

IIT Kharagpur’s director Tewary said the institute had compiled a compendium of 75 innovations, wrought by its staff and researchers.

Tewary, however, did not provide any information whether it would be a joint venture with any other institute.

The campus size have not been confirmed now but there are reports which pointed that it will mostly offer “engineering courses”.

Listing the project innovation success stories of IIT Kharagpur in the past two years, Tewari said while the Covirap’ diagnostic kit for coronavirus was sold at Rs 6.7 crore, many other successful new devices fetched more than Rs 1 crore. “We are supporting 25 identified innovations,” he said. “From Vinod Gupta to Sunder Pichai, many ex-IIT KGPians, numbering thousands, brought laurels to the institute,” Tewary said on Saturday at its 68th convocation.

Nine life fellows of the institute were awarded on the occasion along with 40 distinguished alumni. Nine students were also handed over gold medals in their respective fields of study.