New Delhi: In yet another tragic incident, an engineering student at IT-Kharagpur was found hanging at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The deceased has been identified as Sarthak Vijayvat .

Police said that the 19-year-old was found hanging in the balcony of his residence in Scheme 78 area. They have also recovered a suicide note from the scene, in which the victim had allegedly written I quit , with details about his studies and family, expressing disappointment.

A 19-year-old student of IIT Kharagpur allegedly committed suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, additional superintendent of police (ASP) said Sarthak had been attending virtual lectures from his home. He added that the deceased’s father Jayant Vijayvat is posted in the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) as an additional director.

“We are examining the letter. Prima facie, it appears that Sarthak was suffering from depression, because of which he took such an extreme step. Further investigations are on”, the official added.

Earlier Anand Kumar, founder of “Super 30”, a Patna-based institute giving coaching to meritorious students from poor families to prepare for the IIT entrance examination had expressed concern over the suicides by the students belonging to the top technical institutes.

Talking to PTI, Kumar had said, “In the present situation, the nature of selection process for the IITs needs to be changed. In this process, students with innovative skills who are able to withstand different pressures of life should be given preference.”

He had also stated that the number of teachers in IITs should be in proportion to the students, so that each one gets proper attention.

Furthermore, Kumar suggested that special English classes should be started for the students who reach IITs after studying in non-English medium schools, so that it will benefit them in their studies. Currently there are 23 IITs across the country.