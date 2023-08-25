IIT-Madras Aerospace Engineering: Placement History, Top Recruiters

Home

IIT-Madras Aerospace Engineering Department: Average Salary And Top Recruiters In Last 5 Years

The Aerospace Engineering department of IIT-Madras enjoys some prestigious facility members from ISRO such as Dr VR Lalithambika and Lazar T Chitilappilly.

The average salary of Aerospace Engineers increased multifold in the past few years.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) is known for being one of the most prestigious institutes in the country. One of its departments is Aerospace Engineering, which was established back in 1969. For those who are wondering what amount of CTC can be earned after receiving the degree from here, today, let’s take a look at the placement history of the Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT-Madras.

Placement History Of IIT Madras – Aerospace Engineering

If we take a look at the official data provided by IIT-Madras to The Indian Express, the Aerospace Engineering department had a placement percentage of 78 in the year 2021-22. The students of this department bagged a minimum package of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum. On the other hand, the maximum package received by a graduate of this department in 2021-22 was Rs 46 lakh per annum.

It might also be noted here that the average salary for the Aerospace Engineering department has increased multifold in the past few years. The average salary in the financial year 2017-18 was Rs 10.4 lakh per annum, which grew to Rs 18.67 lakh per annum in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the average salary went up from Rs 12.67 lakh per annum in 2018-19 to Rs 13.11 lakh in the financial year 2019-20. It further rose to Rs 14.07 lakh per annum in 2020-21.

Now, let us talk about the job offers received by the IIT students from the Aerospace Engineering department. While 39 candidates were placed from IIT-Madras in the year 2017-18, the year 2018-19 saw a significant increase in the number with 64 placements. Nevertheless, the placement decreased to 61 in the year 2019-20 and further fell to 56 in 2020-21. It once again rose in 2021-22 to a whopping 84.

Who Are The Top Recruiters for IIT-Madras Aerospace Engineering

Some of the companies that pick the maximum number of students from the IIT-Madras Aerospace Engineering department are JP Morgan Chase, Procter & Gamble, Morgan Stanley, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Qualcomm, Graviton, Mckinsey & Company, and Cohesity, to name just a few.

The Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT-Madras is known for its prestigious faculty members from ISRO, including Dr VR Lalithambika and Lazar T Chitilappilly. Lalithambika was the first director of the Directorate of ISRO’s Human Space Programme.

