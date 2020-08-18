New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras (Chennai), Bombay (Mumbai) and Delhi on Tuesday bagged the top three positions among centrally-funded institutes of national importance in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) that was announced today. Also Read - WBJEE 2020 Result Declared: Scores Available at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Toppers, How to Get Your Rank

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities on indicators based on innovative strategies. Also Read - 'Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput': YouTuber PewDiePie's Beautiful Tribute to Dil Bechara's 'Cool Dude' Tugs Emotional Cords in Fans Hearts | WATCH

The indicators are divided into six categories – centrally-funded institutes of national importance, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, deemed universities, private institutions, and women only higher educational institutions. Also Read - Amid COVID-19, IIT Madras Comes up With Portable Hospital Unit That Can be Installed by Four People Within 2 Hours

A total of seven IITs have figured in the top 10 list under the first category, while among state-funded varsities, Institute of Chemical Technology, Maharashtra, bagged the top position, followed by Panjab University and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

Among state-funded autonomous institutes, College of Engineering, Pune, has bagged first rank followed by PES College of Engineering, Karnataka and Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha has been ranked at the top among private universities, followed by SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Vellore Institute of Technology, both in Tamil Nadu.

Announcing the ranks, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu said, “Innovation has always been key defining feature of human progress. India has its own illustrious history of innovations spanning at least 20 centuries right from the invention of ‘zero’ and the decimal system. India was known as the ‘vishwa guru’. We must regain that intellectual leadership, we must again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation.”

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ noted that the ranking is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership “India took many leaps in the field of Innovation”.

He mentioned that the government will also set up a National Research Foundation (NRF) for “invigorating innovation and research under recently released Nation Education Policy (NEP)”.