The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has formally released the notification for IIT Madras Humanities and Social Science Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2021, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the information brochure for HSSE 2021 from the official website of the institute i.e.hsee.iitm.ac.in.

Along with providing details about eligibility criteria and application details, the notification also confirmed that HSEE 2021 application process will start on 1st February 2021 via official website.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link below through which the candidates can get access of the IIT Madras HSSE 2021 Information Brochure.

Download IIT Madras HSSE 2021 Information Brochure – Direct Link (Available Now)

HSSE 2021 Important Dates

According to the dates notified in the brochure, the online application process for HSSE 2021 exam will commence from 1st February and continue until 15th March 2021. The detailed timelines and IIT Madras HSSE 2021 Important Dates have also been listed in the table below:

Online Application Process Begins: 1st February 2021

Online Application Process Ends: 15th March 2021

Admit Card Release Date: 12th May 2021

HSSE 2021 Exam Date: 13th June 2021

Candidate Response Sheet Release: 21st June 2021

HSSE 2021 Result Date: 28th June 2021

Downloading of HSSE Offer Letter: 30th June 2021

In order to successfully complete the online application process, candidates need to keep following documents and details ready with them in advance:

Scanned Copy of their Passport Size Photograph

Scanned Copy of their Signature

Scanned Copy of Class 10 Marksheet and Exam Certificate (as Proof of Name and Date of Birth)

Scanned Copy of Class 12 / 10+2 Marksheet

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if applicable

Scanned Copy of PwD/Dyslexia/Scribe certificate, if applicable.