IIT Madras Offers 2-year AI Fellowship; Earn Rs 40,000 Monthly Stipend

IIT Madras Invites Applications For 2-year AI Fellowship; Stipend Up To Rs 40,000 Per Month

IIT Madras has invited applications for a two-year fellowship in artificial intelligence and data science at the Robert Bosch Centre with a stipend of Rs 40,000 per month.

The fellowship will offer an exciting stipend of Rs 40,000 per month throughout the tenure of the programme.

One of the most prestigious institutes in the country, IIT Madras has invited applications from candidates interested in the field of artificial intelligence and data science. The vacancy gives the opportunity to graduate and postgraduate candidates to work at the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) during a two-year fellowship program. The fellowship will offer an exciting stipend of Rs 40,000 per month throughout the tenure of the programme. It might be worth noting that the previous fellowship recipients are enjoying successful careers in renowned institutes such as Georgia Institute of Technology, Imperial College London, ETH Zurich, and UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, among others.

Fellowship to focus on AI skills and ethical expertise

The fellowship program by IIT Madras will focus on shaping responsible AI practitioners who are also well aware of ethical practices. It will provide the candidates with a nurturing environment to improve their research skills, collaborate, and develop innovative solutions.

IIT Madras wishes to prepare aspirants for a successful career in the field of Artificial Intelligence through this fellowship. It is a step keeping in view the institute’s commitment to responsible artificial intelligence practices.

Eligibility Criteria For IIT Madras’ Fellowship And Application Process

Now, talking about the eligibility criteria for the IIT Madras fellowship. Candidates with a four-year bachelor’s or a master’s degree in areas of interest to RBCDSAI can apply. The aspirant is also expected to have a strong academic track record. As for the age limit, the applicants must be below the age of 27, as of March 31, 2023.

Along with this, some of the other prerequisites for the fellowship include full-time availability, prompt acceptance of the offer, and joining within six weeks of receiving the offer letter.

Interested candidates can submit their application through a Google form, with the necessary details, such as a choice of three RBCDSAI faculty members for mentorship. The candidates can check out the official IIT Madras website at iitm.ac.in to apply.

How can this fellowship boost careers?

The fellowship also offers the opportunity to collaborate with some of the prestigious organisations such as Google, NASA, CMU, MIT, Walmart, JHU, The Ohio State University, Harvard, KMC, and 108 Emergency Response Services, among others. Candidates will further be granted access to high-performance computing architecture, along with mentorship from the high-profile faculty of IIT Madras.

