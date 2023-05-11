Home

IIT-Madras Launches Department of Medical Sciences And Technology

The department will train physicians to effectively apply technology in their clinical practice and lay the foundation for physician-scientists training in India.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Thursday launched a Department of Medical Sciences and Technology that will offer a first-of-its kind four-year BS programme in medical sciences and engineering. According to officials, top doctors in India and abroad who were also closely involved in the development of the curriculum will be hired as “Professors of Practice” in this department, which has already established tie-ups with premier hospitals and medical institutions in the country.

The course will offer an interdisciplinary approach to prepare students for designing life-saving medical devices, drug discovery, artificial intelligence in medicine and fundamental medical research. The department will train physicians to effectively apply technology in their clinical practice and lay the foundation for physician-scientists training in India.

Lakshmi Narayanan, a former executive at Cognizant’s India branch, said at the launch, “Collaborative research in medical sciences can catapult India to a global leader in clinical outcomes. Our leadership in space, nuclear, digital and biotechnology has demonstrated our research capability and potential. Extending this capability to medicine is a natural next step.

“Innovation can be found at the convergence of nanotechnology, biotechnology, chemistry, micro biomes, cognitive science and such other sciences. Investment in such collaborative research and practice is sure to produce outstanding clinical results.”

According to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) officials, the goal is to establish an exceptional research facility for medical sciences and technology to develop and train physician-scientists and engineering physiologists to become the future leaders in their fields.

The new department will conduct both fundamental and applied research programmes that connect various medical disciplines. The institute also aims to establish an exceptional research facility for medical sciences and technology to develop and train physician-scientists and engineering physiologists to become the future leaders in their fields.

“During the Covid outbreak in India, it became evident that we needed to incorporate technology into medicine to effectively handle similar situations in the future as a country. Though we hope such challenges never arise again, this intervention will be crucial in defining our response,” said IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti.

“Our mission is to unite professionals from medicine and technology to create groundbreaking solutions for medical issues that were once unsolvable. Our aim is to improve treatment options and revolutionise health care. We aspire to provide technological interventions in the field of medicine that shall enable quality and affordable medicare to reach every citizen of our country,” he added.

