IIT Madras widens internship opportunities with six-month programme, new industry tie-ups

From January 2027, IIT Madras will offer six-month internships to eligible BTech students. The extended duration may also afford students additional opportunity to secure pre-placement offers prior to graduation.

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The institute said the response had been encouraging, with several students already registering. File image

IIT Madras is expanding internship opportunities for undergraduate students, with a six-month industry programme scheduled to begin in January 2027. New partnerships are aimed at linking classroom learning with workplace experience.

Open to BTech students from the 2024 batch onwards, the programme will let eligible students intern during their sixth semester. It forms part of the revised undergraduate curriculum and will be coordinated by the Career Pathway Centre (CPC), which oversees internships, placements, skill development and entrepreneurship support.

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The longer format is intended to give students more time to work on practical challenges and understand how companies operate. IIT Madras is exploring opportunities in India and overseas. It has also enabled remote internships, with Amazon India offering such positions since October 2026.

The change moves beyond the conventional short summer internship model. A longer stint can allow students to contribute to projects over time, while giving companies more scope to assess their skills and suitability for future roles.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said, “Students need sufficient time to understand the industry ecosystem, its complexities and real-world applications.” He added that the extended programme could help companies evaluate candidates for longer and potentially lead to more Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

The institute said the response had been encouraging, with several students already registering. Overall internship numbers, including two-month and six-month opportunities, have also increased compared with the corresponding period in the previous cycle.

Game development route to industry

IIT Madras has also partnered with KRAFTON India, the Indian arm of the South Korean gaming company, to launch the KIGI Academy. The fully funded six-month programme is open to students across engineering disciplines. It includes four months of hands-on training at IIT Madras, followed by two months of paid industry exposure at KRAFTON India’s Bengaluru headquarters.

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The curriculum will cover coding, game design, user interface and user experience (UI/UX), art and product development, delivered through project-based learning. Students who perform exceptionally may be considered for full-time employment.

The CPC is engaging other companies through hackathons, case competitions, capstone projects and industry problem statements, aiming to create more routes from campus learning to internships and jobs before students complete their degrees.