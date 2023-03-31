Home

Want to Pursue PhD From IIT? Check Application Form, Eligibility, Selection Here

IIT Patna PhD Admission 2023: Eligible candidates can fill up the IIT Patna PhD application form 2023 by logging into the official website at iitp.ac.in.

IIT Patna PhD admission begins at iitp.ac.in.(Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

IIT Patna PhD Admission 2023: Want to pursue PhD? Then you must go through this article. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has released the application form for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme. Eligible candidates can fill up the IIT Patna PhD application form 2023 by logging into the official website at iitp.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 17, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

IIT Patna PhD Admission 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Start Date of On-line Application: March 30, 2023

Last Date of On-line Application: April 17, 2023 (Till 11:59 PM)

Issuance of Call Letter: May 5

Examination Date Window: May 12-19, 2023

Result Release Date: May 26

Issuance of Offer Letter: May 31

IIT Patna PhD Admission 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

For Research/ project fellows, the age limit will be as per the funding agency norms. In absence of any age criteria, the Institute norms will be followed. Valid GATE score as applicable from time to time is pre-requisite for Institute Fellow (IF). Check eligibility criteria here.

Ph.D. in Engineering

For admission to the Ph.D. Programme in Engineering Department, a candidate must satisfy one of the following criteria:

Candidates having M. Tech./M.E. degree in an Engineering/Technology, with a minimum CPI of 6.5 or 60% of marks.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology in a relevant branch / area with a minimum CPI of 7.5 or 70% of marks and a valid GATE score. The requirement of GATE score is waived for candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) with CGPA > 8.0 and above (out of 10) in line with MHRD (now MoE) letter no. 17- 2/2014-TS.I dated February 18, 2015 and other IITs. Such candidates are required to appear in the interview for selection.

Master’s degree in Science in a relevant area with a minimum CPI of 7.5 or 70%.

Ph.D. in Science

For admission to the Ph.D. Programme in Science departments, a candidate must satisfy one of the following criteria:

M.Phil. or Master’s degree in Science in a relevant area with a minimum CPI of 6.5 or 60% of marks.

Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology in a relevant area with a minimum CPI of 6.5 or 60% of marks

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in a relevantbranch / area with a minimum CPI of 7.5 or 70% of marks.

IIT Patna PhD Admission 2023 Notice – Direct Link

IIT Patna PhD Application Form – Direct Link

IIT Patna PhD Application Fee

The application fee should be paid online through SBI Collect. The application fee will not be refunded.

Category Male Female GEN/EWS/OBC-NCL Rs 1000/- Rs 500/- SC/ST/PwD Rs 500/- Rs 500/-

IIT Patna PhD Selection Process

The Institute reserves the right to call a limited number of candidates for test/interview, based on performance in GATE/NET, grades/marks in the qualifying examination, shortlisting criteria etc. and merely fulfilling minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee call for test/interview. For more details, check the detailed notification shared here.

