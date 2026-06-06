IIT-Roorkee clarifies admission process for students below eligibility marks, asks candidates to submit revised score card with at least 75% or 65% by this date

Students with less than 75 per cent marks for general/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories or less than 65 per cent marks for SC/ST/PwD categories are "eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank".

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IIT-Roorkee clarifies admission process for students below eligibility marks, asks candidates to submit revised score card with at least 75% or 65% by this date(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee has released an important update, stating that candidates who do not currently meet the minimum Class 12 marks requirement for admission can still participate in the ongoing counselling process and will be allotted seats based on their JEE rank.

IIT-Roorkee said on Friday that students with less than 75 per cent marks for general/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories or less than 65 per cent marks for SC/ST/PwD categories are “eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank”.

Also Read: IIT Roorkee refutes claims of data breach and privacy violation affecting JEE Advanced aspirants, calls it ‘factually incorrect’

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee wrote, “For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75% (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65% (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank. You need to send the revised score card with at least 75% or 65% as per your category by July 15th 2026 through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in. On receipt of the same, admission will be given to whichever seat is allocated to you at the end of 4th round.”

For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75% (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65% (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based… — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

What do the current eligibility criteria suggest?

This year, IIT Roorkee is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced exam. Under the current eligibility criteria, candidates seeking admission to IITs through JEE (Advanced) must either secure at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or equivalent examinations.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. Both Bachelors and Masters degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum requirements. In some of the IITs, students enrolled into the 4- year Bachelors program have the option to pursue B.Tech. (Honors) and/or B.Tech. with Minors. Dual Degree students may also pursue a Minor.

The JEE (Advanced) is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the IITs and several other premier engineering institutions across the country. It also asked such candidates to submit a revised scorecard meeting the required criteria by July 15.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Result: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Final Answer key, result on June 1 at jeeadv.ac.in; how to check

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in its on-screen marking (OSM) system.