IIT Roorkee PhD Application 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R) on Wednesday began the application process for its PhD programme under the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) for 20 academic departments, one academic centre and two centres of excellence at the IIT Roorkee campus.

Students who wish to apply for the PhD course can do the same by visiting the official website – www.iitr.ac.in.

The application window is open till 5 PM on June 14.

Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria

There is no application fee required for the programme. However, students need to meet the eligibility criteria and send in their duly filled applications with relevant certificates to the link given mentioned on the admissions page. The applications need to be sent to pmrfadmission@iitr.ac.in.

Selected candidate will be awarded a fellowship of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per month along with a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year.