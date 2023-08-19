Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Apply For Group B, C Posts Till This Date. Check Eligibility, Application Fee
Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee is hiring candidates for the Group B and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at iitr.ac.in.
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee is hiring candidates for the Group B and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at iitr.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 30, 2023. A total of 78 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per media reports, the last date to submit the application form is August 30, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.
Trending Now
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details Here
- Group B: 31 posts
- Group C: 47 posts
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Check Application Fee Here
Candidates belonging to the UR category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 400. SC/ST/PWD/IIT Roorkee and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?
- Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee at iitr.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the section that reads, “Careers.”
- Look for the registration link. Fill up the application form.
- Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee.
- Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here
Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the detailed notification shared on the official website.
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF – Direct Link
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you