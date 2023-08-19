Home

Education

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Apply For Group B, C Posts Till This Date. Check Eligibility, Application Fee

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Apply For Group B, C Posts Till This Date. Check Eligibility, Application Fee

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee is hiring candidates for the Group B and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at iitr.ac.in.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply For 400 Officers Scale III and II Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in; Notification PDF Inside

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee is hiring candidates for the Group B and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at iitr.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 30, 2023. A total of 78 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per media reports, the last date to submit the application form is August 30, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

Trending Now

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details Here

Group B: 31 posts

Group C: 47 posts

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Check Application Fee Here

Candidates belonging to the UR category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 400. SC/ST/PWD/IIT Roorkee and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee at iitr.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the section that reads, “Careers.”

Look for the registration link. Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the detailed notification shared on the official website.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

Indian Institute of Technology – Roorkee is among the foremost of institutes of national importance in higher technological education and in engineering, basic and applied research. The Institute ranks amongst the best technological institutions in the world and has contributed to all sectors of technological development. It has also been considered a trend-setter in the area of education and research in the field of science, technology, and engineering. The Institute offers Bachelor’s Degree courses in 10 disciplines of Engineering and Architecture and Postgraduate’s Degree in 55 disciplines of Engineering, Applied Science, Architecture and planning. The Institute has facility for doctoral work in all Departments and Research Centres.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES