IIT Roorkee refutes claims of data breach and privacy violation affecting JEE Advanced aspirants, calls it ‘factually incorrect’

The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee on Friday released an important statement regarding data breach and privacy violation claim.

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Amid NEET Paper leak row, CBSE OSM controversy, claims of data breach, privacy violation affecting JEE Advanced aspirants goes viral; IIT Roorkee says....(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

JEE Advanced 2026 latest news: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee on Friday refutes claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants, thus calling them “misleading and factually incorrect.” Sharing a post on X, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee stated, “The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading misinformation, which is far from the truth.”

Did a data breach and privacy violation affected JEE Advanced aspirants?

This development comes amid the NEET Paper leak row and the CBSE OSM irregularities, where several students, teachers, and guardians are questioning the authorities regarding the education system in India.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday, the Institute stated, “On 2nd June 2026, certain technical interventions were undertaken on an expedited basis to assist candidates experiencing difficulties in accessing admit card data and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process.”

What did IIT Roorkee say on the Data Breach claim?

“These interventions resulted in a minimal, temporary misconfiguration in a cloud storage component. An ethical hacker, Mr. Rylen Anil, identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified and access to the data was restricted,” the tweet reads. This year, IIT Roorkee is the organizing Institute for JEE Advanced. As per the institute, the affected storage was read-only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted. An analysis of cloud access logs confirmed that no bulk download occurred (the read-only access was limited to less than 0.05% of the data). No sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted, the Institute stated.

Speaking on the impact, the institute stated that this incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category of the candidates.

compromised or mass-extracted. This incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category of the candidates. IIT Roorkee remains fully committed to maintaining the integrity, security, and transparency of the JEE (Advanced) and JoSAA counselling — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

‘IIT Roorkee remains fully committed to maintaining the integrity, security, and transparency of the JEE (Advanced) and JoSAA counselling processes,” the Institute added. Deliberate attempts to misrepresent this technical event and undermine public trust in the examination system are deeply concerning and should be discouraged, it stated.

According to the official website, the JEE Advanced result along with the answer key was released on June 1. Meanwhile, the online registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) was conducted on June 1 and 2, 2026 respectively. Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JOSAA 2026 started through the JoSAA portal