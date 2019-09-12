New Delhi: IIT Ropar has made an attractive debut in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2020 released on September 11. It has bagged the first rank along with IISc Bangalore among the 56 Indian institutes that have made it to the list of best universities of the world this year. IIT Ropar is one of the new IITs and was established in 2008.

IIT Ropar is the highest-ranked Indian newcomer in this year’s table, ensconced in the 301-350 band with its very high score for citation impact and its reasonably strong showing on the industry income measure. Professor S.K. Das says, “The institute has established key areas of research focus, which include water, cancer research, environmental issues, electric vehicles, microgrid technology, artificial intelligence and big data, and the treatment of drug addiction. This is a proud moment for our institute which is the result of the hard work our faculty, students, scholars, and staff have put. We have expanded and created infrastructure last few years, brought talents from the entire country and world and financed research initiatives.”

Professor Das attributes these improvements to a string of government initiatives aimed at boosting the number of researchers and the quality of research in the country. “Higher education in India is undergoing substantial change,” he says.

The ranking includes over 1,300 universities from 92 countries. Rankings are done across 13 performance indicators grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income, reputation), citations (research influence), international outlook (staff, students and research) and industry outcome (knowledge transfer).

The Institute is spread over 500 acres of land on the bank of river Satluj. The total students in the campus are 2003 and 11 Departments. The faculty strength is 163.