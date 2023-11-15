Success Story: Meet Satyam Kumar, Farmer’s Son Who Is Youngest IITian By Clearing IIT-JEE At Age Of 13

Home

Satyam Kumar, son of a farmer in Bihar is recognised as the youngest IITian as he cleared IIT-JEE at the age of 13. Know all about him..

New Delhi: In India, there are multiple competitive exams that shape the future of the new generations, the youth. These examinations are very tough and most students take multiple attempts to successfully clear the paper and pursue their desired course; one such competitive exam is the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which is given to clear IIT. Each year, thousands of students sit for the paper and only a fraction of them are able to clear it. Today, we speak to you about Satyam Kumar, who cracked the IIT-JEE at the age of 13 and became the youngest IITian. Son of a farmer in Bihar, Satyam Kumar is an inspriation for many others; know all about him and his success story..

Satyam Kumar, Youngest IITian At Age Of 13

As mentioned earlier, Satyam Kumar is the youngest IITian who started prepared and appeared for IIT at the surprisingly small age of 12 and cleared it in his first attempt, however, at the age of 13, he appeared for the exam again and cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) with flying colours. In 2012, Satyam secured AIR 8,137 at the age of 12 but decided to appear for the paper again and then secured AIR of 670 at the age of 13;he became the youngest IITian surpassing Sahal Kaushik of Delhi who accomplished this feat at the age f 14.

Satyam Kumar Currently Employed By Tech Giant Apple

After clearing IIT-JEE, he pursued BTech-MTech dual degree in Electrical Engineering and then at the age of 24, he got admitted into the University of Texas to pursue PhD. According to his LinkedIn page, Satyam Kumar is employed as a Machine Learning Intern by tech giant Apple. A native of Bhojpur area of Bihar, Satyam Kumar is an example of hard work, unshakeable determination and constant perseverance. Despite coming from a not-so-well-to-do family, Satyam believed in himself and used education to make his life.

