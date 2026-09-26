IITs blacklist 22 companies from campus hiring after 150+ job offers revoked

The All IITs Placement Committee is set to notify 22 recruiters by September 30, after more than 150 job offers to the Class of 2026 went unhonoured.

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IITs have decided that they will be barring 22 companies for the next two years from recruiting from their colleges. File image/PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology have barred 22 companies for campus placement for the next Two seasons after the firms failed to honour job offers made to students graduating in 2026. The decision reportedly came after more than 150 job offers made to 2026 graduates were withdrawn by recruiters.

A now-viral post on X, shared by user @IndianTechGuide, claims that a group of companies, Oracle among them, have been excluded from campus placements at 23 IITs for allegedly failing to honour job offers.

IITs has imposed a 2-year campus hiring ban on 22 companies, including Oracle, for 2 years over unhonored job offers. pic.twitter.com/lEWKRpM66k — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 25, 2026

According to the post, various companies pulled back 10 to 15 offers each, with Oracle said to have failed to honour roughly 40 offers spread across several IITs. The timing is particularly difficult for students, since campus placements remain a key pathway to jobs for many graduates.

Reportedly, the All IITs Placement Committee, which oversees placement coordination across 23 institutes, plans to keep this measure in place for the next two seasons. In the meantime, placement teams are said to be supporting the affected students, sharing their resumes with other recruiters and helping them find alternative options.

Oracle among companies to retract offer

Oracle is likely to be among the companies hit with the two-year restriction; the US software giant reportedly failed to honour roughly 40 offers extended to IIT students. A number of startups are also said to feature on the list.

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Oracle has made no approach to the IITs for recruitment this year, and the company did not respond to a request for comment. This comes against the backdrop of Oracle’s broader workforce restructuring; the company said earlier this month that its fiscal 2026 restructuring costs would rise by another $700 million, taking the total to about $2.8 billion, as part of a plan that includes job cuts and contract terminations alongside increased spending on AI infrastructure.

Internet reactions

The development has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. While some welcomed the reported action, others questioned whether a campus hiring ban would have any long-term impact on the companies involved.

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“Backfire for sured. IIT s think these are the only organisations with high talent on Earth ,Companies are least bother about this shit. Now HR will introduce AI and manual process for job seekers, never ever think IITs are the only institutions contributing to national growth,” said one user.

Another user supported the reported decision, writing, “Man these guys play with students lives like it’s a joke… glad iits finally took a stand against this corporate ghosting.”