Gujarat Rains: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In This District Tomorrow | Details Here

Gujarat Rains: The Gujarat government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and ITIs in Narmada district on Monday. The district administration issued a notification to keep the educational institutions closed. There has been reports of flood in many villages of the Narmada district, after water was released from the Narmada Dam. Earlier, several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert due to the increased water levels in the river.

“Red Alert Issued! #Gujarat Region is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, surpassing 204.4 mm, from September 17th to 18th. Be prepared and stay safe!… #Gujarat Region is under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours (more than 204.4 mm) on September 19th…” the IMD wrote on X (formally Twitter).

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. Other than Maharashtra, the IMD issue a rainfall alert for parts of southwest Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region for Sunday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in ghat areas of Madhya,” IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

IMD Weather Update: Key Details

As per the latest IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is expected in parts Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Due to active southwest monsoon over Gujarat region.

On Sunday, there are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall at most places in the districts of North Konkan.

Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa, at many places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region.

