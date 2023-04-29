Home

Imperial College London Announces Scholarships Worth £ 400,000 For Indian Students

Imperial College London is a public research university in London, England.

The College Management announced scholarships of £ 400,000 for the Indian students studying in the college. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday visited the Imperial College London in the United Kingdom and interacted with the Indian students of the college. On the occasion, the College Management announced scholarships of £ 400,000 for the Indian students studying in the college out of which 50% of the scholarship would be given to the female students from India.

Imperial College London is a public research university in London, England. Imperial ranks first in the UK for research outputs, first in the UK for research environment, and first for research impact among Russell Group universities. It is also home to the MS and Parkinson’s Tissue Bank, a collection of ‘central nervous system tissue samples donated by individuals with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and related conditions’. It’s part of a collection making up the UK’s largest brain bank — around 1,650 specimens are stored at -80ºC, with samples from the organs being used in research projects at more than 100 different institutions around the world.

In the last five years Imperial academics co-authored just over 1,200 research publications with partners at more than 300 Indian institutions. Research partners include the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Christian Medical College, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. There are currently 700 Indian students at the College, and in India there is a community of more than 3,000 alumni.

