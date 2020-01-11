IMU CET 2020 Results were announced by the Indian Maritime University on its official website imu.edu.in. The test was conducted on January 4, 2019.

All those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website as soon as possible.

Know here steps to download IMU CET 2020 Results:

Step 1: Go on the official website imu.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘CET 2020 rank card’

Step 3: Now, click on the Registered Candidate section

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Now, download your result

The IMU CET 2020 result card will contain information regarding exams a candidate sat for, marks secured in IMU CET 2020, total marks and qualifying status of the candidate.