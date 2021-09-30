IT DEPARTMENT RECRUITMENT 2021: The Income Tax (I-T) Department has issued a notification inviting applicants to fill 28 vacancies including for the positions of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. The applications have been invited from the meritorious sportspersons fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appointment to the posts in IT Department, UP (East) Region. September 30 is the last day to apply. However, interested and eligible candidates domiciled in the Northeastern states, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala can apply till October 8.Also Read - SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk-In Interviews For 51 Posts, Get Upto Rs 80,000 Salary. Check Dates, Eligibility

Here are the important details you need to know about Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021:

Vacancies:

Inspector of Income Tax – 03

Tax Assistant – 13

Multi-Tasking Staff – 12

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification

Inspector of Income Tax – A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Tax Assistant – A candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Multi-Tasking Staff – A candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Age limit

Inspector of Income Tax – 18 to 30 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff – 18 to 27 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

Salary:

Inspector of Income Tax – Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant – Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff – Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

How to apply:

The applicants can send their applications to the Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow – 226001.

Read the official notification from the IT Department here