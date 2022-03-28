Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. Interested candidates(meritorious sportspersons) can apply for the positions through the official website of Income Tax, www.incometaxindia.gov.in. Also Read - RCFL Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 137 Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at rcfltd.com

The last date to apply for the posts is on or before April 18, 2022. A total of 24 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022 For Staff Car Driver Post, Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply

Vacancy Details For Income Tax Recruitment 2022

Income Tax Inspector: 01 post

Tax Assistant: 05 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria For Income Tax Recruitment 2022

Candidates applying for the positions must check the eligibility criteria given below.

Income Tax Inspector: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent.

Degree of a recognized university or equivalent. Tax Assistant: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Degree of a recognized university or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour. Multi-Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for Income Tax Inspector posts must be between 18-30 years of age.

Candidates applying for Tax Assistant posts must be between 18-27 years of age.

Candidates applying for Multi-Tasking Staff must be between18-25 years of age.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

The willing and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), pI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata700069 by post/hand so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before April 18, 2022 (up to 6 PM)