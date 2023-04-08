Home

Indbank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 12 Posts at indbankonline.com; Check Salary, Other Details Here

Indbank Recruitment 2023: Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited is hiring. Check details here.

Indbank Recruitment 2023: Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Dealer- for stock broking terminals on a probationary basis. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of IndBank at indbankonline.com. The last date to submit the application form is April 22, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 12 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date for receipt of duly filled in application with the copy of the enclosures: April 22, 2023

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited Dealer Vacancy

Dealer – for stock broking terminals: 12 posts

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited Dealer Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Dealer – for stock broking terminals: Graduate with NISM/NCFM qualification

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited Dealer Age Limit

Age Limit: 21-30 years

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited Dealer Selection Criteria

The Mode of selection is based on interviews. A screening committee will screen the applications received for the post for identifying eligible candidates. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the committee of the company. To know more about the recruitment drive, please go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited Dealer Compensation

Dealer – for stock broking terminals: Rs 3.50 lakh p.a.

How to Apply?

Candidates must download the application form from the website and send the duly filled-in applications with a copy of the enclosures through courier/ registered post to Head Administration. For more details, go through the detailed notification shared above.

