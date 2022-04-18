IndBank Recruitment 2022: The Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (IBMBS LTD), a subsidiary of Indian Bank is hiring candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —indbankonline.com. A total of 73 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that candidate will have to apply for the posts in an offline manner. The last date to send the application form is April 26, 2022.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till April 21; Here's How to Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

Important Dates to Remember

Last date for receipt of duly filled-in application with the copy of the enclosures: April 26, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Head – Account opening Department: 1 post.

Account Opening Staff: 04 posts

DP Staff: 2 posts

Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 posts

Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund: 2 posts

Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk: 3 posts

Systems & Networking Engineer 18 Research Analyst: 1 posts

Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 post

Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 posts

Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 posts

IndBank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Account Opening Staff: Any Graduation with NISM DP, SORM Certificate. Minimum 2 years experience in Account Opening Operations Opening Demat and Trading A/c.

Any Graduation with NISM DP, SORM Certificate. Minimum 2 years experience in Account Opening Operations Opening Demat and Trading A/c. DP Staff: Any Graduation with NISM DP Certificate Minimum 5 years experience in DP Operations.

Any Graduation with NISM DP Certificate Minimum 5 years experience in DP Operations. Help Desk Staff: Any Graduation.

Any Graduation. Back Office Staff -Regd Office (Accounts): Any Graduation. B.Com Graduate preferred.

-Regd Office (Accounts): Any Graduation. B.Com Graduate preferred. Research Analyst: MBA in Finance or any other equivalent Post Graduation And NISM – Research Analyst Certification.

IndBank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interviews. A Screening Committee will screen the applications received for the post for identifying eligible candidates. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the Committee of the company.

IndBank Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?