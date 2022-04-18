IndBank Recruitment 2022: The Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (IBMBS LTD), a subsidiary of Indian Bank is hiring candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —indbankonline.com. A total of 73 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that candidate will have to apply for the posts in an offline manner. The last date to send the application form is April 26, 2022.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till April 21; Here's How to Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu
Important Dates to Remember
Last date for receipt of duly filled-in application with the copy of the enclosures: April 26, 2022. Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Begins Today at reetbser2022.in; Apply Before May 18
Vacancy Details
- Head – Account opening Department: 1 post.
- Account Opening Staff: 04 posts
- DP Staff: 2 posts
- Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 posts
- Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund: 2 posts
- Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk: 3 posts
- Systems & Networking Engineer 18 Research Analyst: 1 posts
- Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 post
- Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 posts
- Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 posts
IndBank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Account Opening Staff: Any Graduation with NISM DP, SORM Certificate. Minimum 2 years experience in Account Opening Operations Opening Demat and Trading A/c.
- DP Staff: Any Graduation with NISM DP Certificate Minimum 5 years experience in DP Operations.
- Help Desk Staff: Any Graduation.
- Back Office Staff -Regd Office (Accounts): Any Graduation. B.Com Graduate preferred.
- Research Analyst: MBA in Finance or any other equivalent Post Graduation And NISM – Research Analyst Certification.
IndBank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interviews. A Screening Committee will screen the applications received for the post for identifying eligible candidates. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the Committee of the company. Also Read - NIPER JEE 2022: Applications Invited For Masters, PhD Courses at niperhyd.ac.in; Here's How to Apply
IndBank Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Candidates having the above qualifications may download the application form from the website www.indbankonline.com and send duly filled in applications with the copy of the enclosures through courier / Registered Post to the mentioned address, addressed to: Head Administration No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35.
- The candidate can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.