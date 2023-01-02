Top Recommended Stories
IndBank Recruitment 2023: Register For 10 Posts at indbankonline.com. Check Application Form Here
IndBank Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website of the Bank at indbankonline.com.
IndBank Recruitment 2023: IndBank Merchant Banking Services Limited(IBMBSL) is hiring candidates for the Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals and Back Office Staff -Regd Office (Accounts) posts. Interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website of the Bank at indbankonline.com. A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.
IndBank Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Last Date for receipt of duly filled in application with the copy of the enclosures: 14 January 2023.
IndBank Vacancy
- Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals: 09 posts
- Back Office Staff -Regd Office(Accounts): 01 post
IndBank Eligibility Criteria
- Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals: Graduate with NISM/NCFM qualification
- Back Office Staff -Regd Office(Accounts): Any Graduation.B.Com Graduate preferred.
Download IndBank Application Form PDF
IndBank Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
Download IndBank Job Notification PDF
IndBank Age Limit
- Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals: 21-35 years
- Back Office Staff -Regd Office(Accounts): Not exceeding 35 years
How to Apply Offline?
Candidates having the above qualifications may download the application form from our website indbankonline.com and send duly filled-in applications with a copy of the enclosures through courier/ registered post to the below mentioned address, addressed to
Head Administration
No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I,
Anna Salai, Nandanam
Chennai-35
Candidates can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared above.
